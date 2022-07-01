SNYDERTOWN — Motorists are advised that a portion of Snydertown Road will be closed next week to thru traffic in Upper Augusta Township for a paving project.
On Tuesday through July 15, Snydertown Road will be closed to thru traffic between Reagan Street in Sunbury and Anthracite Road in Upper Augusta Township, while a PennDOT contractor begins paving.
A detour using South Main Street, Route 61 and Snydertown Road will be in place while work is being performed.
Local traffic will be able to access Snydertown Road. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging.