Paving work continues for the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway project between the $156 million river bridge and Ridge Road in Point Township.
On Friday via Zoom, Ted Deptula, assistant construction engineer for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 3-0, and Matt Beck, a PennDOT assistant plans engineer, updated members of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce Transportation Committee about where the $865 million Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway project stands.
Concrete is being produced on site, then spread and smoothed with machines to make the roadway. Workers then take away all irregularities, said Deptula.
"Concrete pavement moves much differently than asphalt pavement and it also cracks," said Deptula. "Three things about concrete: it gets hard, it turns white and it cracks."
That cracking is controlled with targeting cutting, and dowels and other bars in place in specific places to make sure the concrete moves back into place so there are no bumps in the road and shoulders, said Deptula.
Five inches of asphalt called composite pavement will be placed on top of the concrete, said Deptula.
"It lasts a very long time, it has a smooth ride, and maintenance over the years will not only be minimized but it will be less impacts to traffic," said Deptula. "We'll be able to close lanes down and mill and overlay a section of pavement. If it was concrete pavement it will be a lot more difficult and maintain."
Currently, traffic on Route 147 and on Ridge Road is being controlled using flaggers during the work. This work will be done during daylight hours. Motorists should expect delays on both Route 147 and Ridge Road and use alternate routes. The new traffic signal at the Route 147 and Ridge Road intersection is also scheduled to begin flashing with full activation scheduled for the following week.
Route 15 southbound will continue to be reduced to one lane south of Winfield, near the new bridges spanning Route 15, while foundations for overhead sign structures are installed. Motorists can expect the right (driving) lane to be closed for approximately two months.
The new traffic signals on Route 147 will be activated later this year, according to PennDOT officials.
The northern section with the river bridge will be ready for drivers in 2022, but the southern section is still awaiting final design. The southern section is set to be finished in 2027.
Beck said PennDOT is still waiting on environmental permits to be approved for the southern section, working with utility companies for relocation, working on contracts, and working on right away acquisitions for property owners.
"At this point, we haven't had any major unexpected concerns come up," said Beck.
PennDOT is on track to start work on the southern section next year, he said.