SUNBURY — A Paxinos man accused of sexually assaulting a woman with an intellectual disability in December pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault on Thursday in Northumberland County Court.
Terry Gene Bordner, 59, of Fir Road, appeared in front of County Judge Paige Rosini with Conflict Counsel Laurie Lynn Pickle and also pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor count of simple assault. In pleading no contest, Bordner does not admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence against him that a jury might find him guilty.
Bordner must be evaluated by the Sexual Offenders Assessment Board to determine whether he is a sexually violent predator before he is scheduled to be sentenced. The plea deal calls for Bordner to face no more than six years of probation and register on Megan's Law for 15 years, according to Assistant District Attorney Julia Skinner.
The victim and her mother were present in the courthouse but did not attend the hearing. They requested the lengthy supervision on probation instead of jail time, said Skinner.
Police said Bordner tried to trick a 20-year-old woman with an intellectual disability into taking her clothing off by telling her it was a game on Dec. 3. He ignored her multiple replies of "no" and sexually assaulted her in his trailer on Upper Road in West Cameron Township, police said.
Bordner, who is free on $75,000 cash bail since Dec. 13, was originally charged by Trooper Raymond Snarski with a felony count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse by force, a felony count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a person with a mental disability and two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault.
Bordner only answered the judge's questions with a few words. He made no statements.