MIDDLEBURG — Christopher T. Fernanders, 57, of Paxinos, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder on Thursday and was sentenced to mandatory life in prison Thursday in the fatal shootings of his former wife, Heather Sue Campbell, and her friend, Matthew T. Bowersox.
Family and friends of the victims and Fernanders spoke out during the afternoon hearing in Snyder County
Fernanders made no comment.
He admitted gunning down Campbell, 46, of Trevorton, and Bowersox, 52, of Mifflinburg, in a Monroe Township restaurant parking lot on July 10, 2020. Feranders had been stalking Campbell and had placed a GPS tracker on her vehicle, which led him to their location, authorities said.
By pleading guilty, Fernanders avoided a trial where he could have faced the death penalty if convicted.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.