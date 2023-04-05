SUNBURY — An 81-year-old Paxinos woman was picked up by a fake Uber driver, and taken to a bank to withdraw cash where she fell victim to the "grandkid scam," losing $96,000 over 30-days, according to Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz and Detective Degg Stark.
Stark said Ralpho Township Police began an investigation last month, discovering the scam where a caller pretends to be a grandchild who has gotten in legal trouble and needs money to post bail, lawyer fees or similar expenses, according to a press release.
The sense of emergency is instilled in the victim by the caller, causing the victim to act quickly, Stark said. Stark said additional people may call posing as defense attorneys, police, witnesses or judges, which adds to the scam.
The victim was told the money would be sent back to her because it was for bail, legal fees and to have the victim's record expunged, Stark said.
In the Paxinos case, the woman was told it was her granddaughter who was in trouble, Stark said.
Stark said the 81-year-old woman sent cash payments via mail and wired payments to various locations across the U.S.
In one instance, the woman was picked up at her home by an alleged Uber driver, taken to a bank where she withdrew a large amount of cash and gave it to the driver, Stark said.
Some of the wire transactions were rejected by alert employees and officials of the entities after suspecting it was a scam, Stark said.
Over the course of the 30-days, Stark said the woman still believed her granddaughter was in trouble and ignored warnings she was being scammed and lost $96,000.
Stark said the investigation is ongoing.
Matulewicz said people need to slow down if they receive these types of calls and that they should hang up and call their loved ones.
Matulewicz said families can also use a "code word" in these types of situations to validate the calls.
Matulewicz also warned people from posting personal information on the internet.