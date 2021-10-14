Two stories in The Daily Item caught my eye recently. On the front page, Bucknell announced raising their minimum wage to $15/hour.
President Bravman is quoted “We want to reward the critical roles our staff plays in the overall success of the institution by providing them a more adequate pay rate for the valuable work they perform.”
Surely an institution as wealthy as Bucknell can afford to pay a living wage.
Also announced was the approval to rename Christy Mathewson Drive. It will now be Pascucci Drive to honor a recent donor of $40 million.
May I suggest that a more meaningful way to reward the hard-working employees would be to use some of the $40 million to pay them a decent wage and provide benefits equal to those of the faculty and administration.
Howard Woodring,
Lewisburg
Bucknell Class of 1973