HARRISBURG —The Pennsylvania Cable Network (PCN) said it is bringing "complete, non-partisan coverage of the candidates and races that will impact" viewers, according to a release.
On Thursday, at 7 p.m., viewers may watch the Republican Gubernatorial Debate hosted live by the Blair County Republican Committee. Following the debate, PCN will host a Call-In Program with guests Lowman Henry, chairman and CEO of Lincoln Institute of Public Opinion Research and David Dix, co-founder and CEO of Luminous Strategies.
On Friday at 4 p.m., PCN will host the Statewide Democratic Candidates Forum hosted by the Democratic State Committee Women’s Caucus with U.S. Senate and Lt. Governor candidates. PCN said it is "unedited, without commentary, so viewers can make up their own minds."