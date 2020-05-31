MILTON — A group of about 200 people gathered in downtown Milton today to express their outrage following the death of George Floyd, an African American man who was killed Monday while in police custody in Minneapolis.
The peaceful protest in Milton was planned in advance and organizers notified local police. It initially formed at about noon in the area of the Milton Police station on Filbert Street and moved for a time Bound Avenue — two blocks to the west — before the group marched back to the area of the police station.
"No justice, no peace, no racist police!" and "Say his name!" protesters chanted as they moved through the downtown. The group included a mix of white and African American people.
Police from several departments watched from nearby street corners around the area, and a one point, a Milton borough police officer and two sheriff's deputies from Union County joined the group, taking a knee in remembrance of Floyd. There were no confrontations and the event concluded just after 2 p.m.
This is a developing story and more information will be published as it becomes available.