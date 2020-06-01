MILTON — Nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd spread to the Valley on Sunday, as about 200 mostly black protesters took to Milton’s streets, carrying signs, chanting and making speeches downtown.
The two-hour peaceful protest grew intense later, as the crowd filled Filbert Street in front of the police department and yelled for two Union County Sheriff’s deputies, called in to assist borough police, to join them as a line of police cruisers slowly moved up, sirens chirping as police asked the crowd the clear the road.
Milton Police Officer Laura Messa emerged from the lead cruiser to talk with protesters. She later took a knee in support and shook hands with some.
“I’m a Navy vet, I’m a Democrat,” Messa said when she was back in the cruiser and rubbed hand sanitizer on her hands. “Everybody here is one color. We’re ready. Let’s get together and talk.”
Union County Sheriff Deputies Phil Resseguie and Dustin Heiser, whom the protesters were calling to earlier as the deputies stood in the police department parking lot, later met with the group and took a knee in support.
As protesters shouted and several talked at the same time, Resseguie said loudly over the shouting, “All lives matter,” and after protesters urged both him and Heiser to say, “Black lives matter,” they did and a couple protesters shook hands with the deputies.
One of the Milton protest organizers, K.J. Williams, of Milton, said he notified police in advance of the protests.
It initially formed at about noon in the area of the Milton Police station on Filbert Street and moved to Bound Avenue — two blocks to the west — before the group marched back to the police station.
Carrying signs and chanting, one or two called out, “Say his name!” and the crowd answered, “George Floyd!” and all chanted, “No justice, no peace, no racist police!” as they marched to Center Street, then up Center back to Filbert and the police station, which is across from the borough building.
The protest drew police from Watsontown and Point Township, as well as state police and sheriff deputies from Northumberland and Union counties to assist the borough police, but law enforcement mostly stayed around the perimeter of the protest.
Protesters also held signs at the intersection of Routes 15 and 45 in Lewisburg in a separate protest around the same time. A candlelight procession held in downtown Selinsgrove on Sunday evening drew more than 300 people to honor Floyd and others like him who lost their lives in police interactions. That occurred at the same time as a Lewisburg-based virtual observance was held. The latter was held online because Union County still is in the yellow phase of the COVID-19 shutdown, organizers said. Snyder County is in the green phase.
The death of Floyd, a black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes on Monday as three other officers watched, sparked outrage and riots across the country. The officer has been charged in Floyd’s death, the latest in a number of black deaths involving police.
In the Milton protest, on Bound Avenue, several speakers expressed their anger about the number of black men and women who died at the hands of police around the country, about being profiled and pulled over because they looked like a suspect. One speaker urged, “stop selling drugs,” another suggested people of color run for office to help make a change.
Frank Manzano, of Milton, who is black, told the crowd, “I love that the people of the community have came together to make a voice now.”
He said, though, “The people over there and the people over there (police at either end of the road) want this to be the last one. They want this to be the first one and last one. They don’t want us to be out here again. This is not going be the last time. We’re going to stay out here, we’re going stay on their necks, we’re are going to stay forcing their hand until they make a change.”
At one point the protesters took a knee and held a fist in the air in remembrance of Floyd and hundreds or others who have died in the hands of police.
“I think it’s great they are out here,” said Eddy Lopez, 42, of Lewisburg, as he held a sign that read, “Justice for George" on Bound Avenue. “I’m really happy to see young people standing up for what’s right.”
His partner, Julie Hagenbuch, 33, of Lewisburg, who was holding a sign stating, “#Black Live Matter,” said she and Lopez decided to attend the Milton protest because people in Lewisburg had been protesting the past two days.
“We want to speak out and open other white people’s eyes,” Hagenbuch said. “It’s easy for white people to say they are not racist, but if we’re being honest, our lives in America are built on a standard of racism and oppression of people of color.”
Williams said he started organizing the protest with “my brothers” the day Floyd died. They included Keayon Williams, Xavier Rodriguez, Raff Rodriguez, Manzano and Gage Heller, all of Milton.
“This is about peace, but people are angry,” Williams said. “But we got to be levelheaded. We don’t want to see a brother die.”
Britny Charles, a 2020 Susquehanna University graduate from Brooklyn, N.Y., who was among the protesters, said she faced discrimination at the university.
“All of my friends left because of all the discrimination,” she said.
She said when she worked on a paper with other students, they ignored her.
Williams said the country is built on small towns, and it is the small towns that will bring the country back together.
“If you’re not living to make a change, what are you living for?” said Heller.
Williams said he is planning another protest for Sunday in Mifflinburg. He said he plans to contact police there first.
“This is just the start of what we have planned,” Williams said. “If we stop now, nothing will change. If we don’t do this again, nothing will change.”
Frank Rodriguez, of Sunbury, who owns a barbershop in Milton, said afterward, “I’m thankful we were able to all come together, all different races, and have a peaceful protest to speak out against injustice against anybody.”
Milton Police Chief Curt Zettlemoyer said he was thankful for the support of other law enforcement agencies and appreciated the protest organizers reaching out to him beforehand.
He said that in addition to other local and state police and sheriff deputies, the 911 center also assisted and Buffalo Valley Regional Police and the majority of Northumberland County police departments were on standby.
On Sunday night, the crowd was bigger but quieter as people walked up and down Market Street in Selinsgrove holding lighted candles.
The walk followed 4 minutes of silence in the parking lot of Sharon Lutheran Church just after 9 p.m. before walkers headed up the west side sidewalk of Market Street. The walkers continued to the Selinsgrove Inn then crossed with the help of Selinsgrove police, who stopped traffic. They headed down the east side sidewalk back to Sharon Lutheran.
Michelle Siegel, chairwoman of the Snyder County Democrats, came up with the idea for the walk. Selinsgrove Borough Councilman Christopher Kalcich asked the crowd to observe a moment of silence and to take a knee if they desired. Most did.
Rebeka Yocum, 23, of Northumberland, and Mikaela Zimmerman, 24, of Sunbury were holding signs about police brutality against blacks.
Yocum's read, "The color of your skins should not be a pre-existing condition," while Zimmerman's listed the names of some of victims who died in interactions with police and "Black lives matter."
"I feel we're far from the cities, where a lot of things are happening," Yocum said, noting the candlelight walk was a way to show support.
"It's our responsibility to do it," Zimmerman added.
Lewisburg's virtual vigil, organized by Hub for Progress, was set for 8:50 to 9:30 p.m. to honor victims of police brutality and racial profiling.