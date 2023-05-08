NORTHUMBERLAND — A portion of Route 11 in Northumberland has been closed to traffic following a pedestrian accident.
Emergency personnel are on the scene of the accident between Queen and King streets. The emergency call came in at about 1:30 p.m.
Route 11, also known in the community as Water Street, is closed between Duke and King streets, the state Department of Transportation confirms. Local detours have been established.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.