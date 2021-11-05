KELLY TOWNSHIP — A pedestrian in a wheelchair was struck by a driver in the parking lot of the Union County Sunoco gas station on Tuesday, according to state police at Milton.
James R. Toolen, 59, of Philadelphia, was being pushed in the parking lot at 2:16 p.m. Tuesday at the gas station located at 642 Broad St., Kelly Township, when Scott L. Lyons, 66, of Milton, backed up into him, police said.
Lyons was legally parked in a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee when he backed up and struck Toolen, who was knocked out of his chair, police said.
Toolen was transported via White Deer Township Volunteer Fire Department ambulance to Geisinger for a suspected minor injury, police said.