LEWISBURG — A 91-year-old woman from Milton is in stable condition after being struck by a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old girl in the Weis parking lot in Kelly Township on Aug. 5, according to state police in Milton.
State Trooper George Aguirre reported that Roxana B. Levan, 91, of Milton, had exited her vehicle in the store parking lot at 6901 Westbranch Highway at 12:05 p.m. Aug. 5.
Levan was walking toward the front of the store when the teenage driver from Middletown, who was driving a 2019 Honda CRV, began to move into the marked crossing area. The CRV's left side struck Levan, causing her to fall onto her right side, police said.
The driver stopped, exited the vehicle and assisted Levan and ensured emergency personnel were summoned.
Levan was transported to Evangelical Community Hospital for a suspected serious injury, police said.
Levan was listed in stable condition at the hospital on Wednesday.
The girl was cited for failure to obey traffic control devices, police said.
— Justin Strawser