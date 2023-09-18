MIFFLINBURG — According to public 911 radio reports a pedestrian was struck and laying in the roadway near the intersection of Swengle Road and Old Turnpike Road (Route 45) west of Mifflinburg on Monday.
A Life Flight helicopter and an ambulance were spotted near the fairgrounds property off Route 45 outside Mifflinburg at around 6:45 p.m.
At that time, emergency personnel were working on Swengle Road in Limestone Township, which was closed to traffic. Both lanes of Route 45 were open to traffic.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.