LEWISBURG — State police in Milton are investigating a hit-and-run incident involving a pedestrian who is legally blind in Kelly Township.
Trooper Jared Mowen reported the incident occurred at 10:15 a.m. Aug. 18 on JPM Road. The pedestrian was identified as Lavette Lewis, 41, of Lewisburg.
Lewis, with a guide walking stick, was walking south on the west side fog line of JPM Road when she was struck by a vehicle traveling in the southbound lane. The driver did not stop and continued in an unknown direction, police said.
Lewis told police she was unable to give a description of the vehicle due to her visual impairment. She was not aware of any witnesses, police said.
Lewis was transported to Evangelical Community Hospital by William Cameron Engine Company ambulance to be evaluated for a minor injury, police said.
