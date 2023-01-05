WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology is offering faculty expertise and its high-tech instructional facilities to benefit regional Boy Scouts. In partnership with the Susquehanna Council Boy Scouts of America, the school is hosting Merit Badge College on Saturday, Feb. 18. Scouts can select from 21 merit badges and earn up to three during the event.
Options for the Scouts include digital technology, electronics, landscape architecture, metalwork, plumbing, sculpture and welding.
“This is a prime opportunity for Scouts to obtain valuable hands-on experience in a variety of disciplines,” said Bradley M. Webb, dean of engineering technologies and Merit Badge College coordinator. “Scouts will learn new skills under the direction of faculty who have strong industry backgrounds. Of course, earning merit badges throughout the day is a bonus.”
The registration fee is $50. To register, visit bsa.pct.edu. The registration deadline is Feb. 6.
Penn College is a national leader in applied technology education. For more information, visit www.pct.edu, email admissions@pct.edu or call toll-free at 800-367-9222.