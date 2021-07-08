WILLIAMSPORT — A foundation that promotes skilled manufacturing careers has awarded more than a third of its scholarships for the fall semester to Pennsylvania College of Technology students, including one from Winfield.
Eleven students from Penn College’s School of Engineering Technologies were among the 31 nationwide recipients of $1,500-$2,500 scholarships from Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs, the foundation of the Fabricators & Manufacturers Association International. Full-time students enrolled in an engineering or manufacturing-related course of study were eligible.
The Penn College NBT scholarship recipients include welding technology student Luke J. Berkoski, of Winfield. Since 1990, NBT has awarded more than $1.1 million to nearly 600 students nationwide.
Penn College’s School of Engineering Technologies consists of divisions focusing on materials science and engineering technologies, industrial and computer technologies, construction and architectural technologies, and diesel technology and natural resources.
