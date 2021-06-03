WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology online video devised to inspire and give thanks during the COVID-19 pandemic has earned a 2021 Telly Award, the world’s largest honor for video and television content across all screens.
The 42nd annual awards recognized the video “Penn College Wildcats give thanks for UPMC Field” with a Bronze Telly in the Non-Broadcast Motivational category. The two-minute Penn College video features student-athletes and coaches. Players’ expressions of fortitude and thanks for corporate support are combined with the coaches’ recitation of key statistics related to the various achievements of Penn College student-athletes, both on and off the field.
Clips of corporate signage in the video highlight the backing of sponsors UPMC, M&T Bank, Pepsi and Susquehanna Trailways.
The Telly Awards receive more than 12,000 submissions from all 50 states and five continents. A council consisting of 200-plus experts from advertising agencies, production companies, television networks and other entities in the multiscreen industry judge the entries.
— THE DAILY ITEM