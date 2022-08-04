SELINSGROVE — Eight new low-interest loans were approved by the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) to support business growth in six counties, including Snyder County.
To date in 2022, PIDA has approved $27,600,519 in low-interest loans that have resulted in $58,677,680 in private investment and supported 767 created and retained full-time jobs. Since 2015, PIDA has approved $389,478,796 in low-interest loans that have resulted in $786,658,849 in private investment and supported 15,532 created and retained full-time jobs.
Penn Dairy, LLC, through the SEDA-Council of Governments was approved for a 15-year $400,000 loan at a 2.5 percent reset interest rate to construct a 9,260-square-foot addition to its existing 27,167-square-foot food production facility at 7199 County Line Road in Jackson Township, Snyder County. The total project cost is $880,000 and the company has committed to creating six new, full-time jobs and retaining 28 positions within three years.
