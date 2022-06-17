NORTHUMBERLAND — A new location of Penn Jersey Food Mart is coming to Northumberland.
The convenience store is moving into the former NAPA Auto Parts store at 765 Water St., Northumberland. Northeast Inspection Consultants, of Childs, issued a construction permit notice to owner Novalo Properties, in November.
"We're absolutely happy to see a business coming in," said borough manager Ann Zartman.
The permit was issued for renovations of plumbing and electrical. Zartman said the owner will be notified of the local service tax of $52 a year for employees working in the borough.
Penn Jersey Food Mart, which also has a location in Sunbury at 201 N. Fourth St., sells cigarettes and tobacco products, bread, milk, eggs, hoagies, snacks, candy, beverages and made to order breakfast and lunch. A sign is attached to the building wall.
An employee at the Sunbury location confirmed that the two stores are owned by the same person, but the owner is out of the country at the moment.
The NAPA Auto Parts store closed down in March 2021. All employees and inventory were moved to the Sunbury location at 123 S. Second St.
NAPA Owner Mike Schlenker said in March 2021 that decision was made due to COVID-19. The decision will allow for a larger variety of inventory instead of buying multiple parts across the two stores, he said.
The Northumberland store has been open since the mid-1980s. Schlenker and his family bought the store in 2008 and opened the Sunbury location in 1985. His father passed away in 2012 and his brother retired in 2015, leaving Schlenker as the lone owner.