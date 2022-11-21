NORTHUMBERLAND — Penn Jersey Food Mart in Northumberland is now open.
The convenience store moved into the former NAPA Auto Parts store at 765 Water St., Northumberland.
Penn Jersey Food Mart, which also has a location in Sunbury at 201 N. Fourth St., sells cigarettes and tobacco products, bread, milk, eggs, hoagies, snacks, candy, beverages and made to order breakfast and lunch. Both locations are owned by Novalo Properties.
NAPA Owner Mike Schlenker said in March 2021 that decision was made due to COVID-19. The decision will allow a larger variety of inventory instead of buying multiple parts across the two stores, he said.
The Northumberland store had been open since the mid-1980s. Schlenker and his family bought the store in 2008 and opened the Sunbury location in 1985. His father passed away in 2012 and his brother retired in 2015, leaving Schlenker as the lone owner.