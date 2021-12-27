STATE COLLEGE – Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker will opt out of the Outback Bowl and focus on the upcoming NFL draft.
The senior announced his decision on Monday in a statement posted to Twitter.
“I will be forgoing our bowl game and I will be focusing on preparing for the 2022 NFL Draft,” Brisker said in his statement. “I’ve been waiting for this all my life, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds. I will always be a Nittany Lion.”
Brisker, who has accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl, thrived during his senior season. The Lackawanna College transfer received accolades as a second-team All-American selection by the Associated Press earlier this month. This season, Big Ten coaches and media members from the conference voted Brisker a first-team All-Big Ten selection.
Brisker tallied 63 total tackles – including 38 solo stops – to go with two interceptions in 12 contests this year. He started all nine of Penn State’s games in 2020 and accumulated 57 total tackles and one interception. Conference coaches dubbed Brisker a third-team All-Big Ten player in 2020.
Brisker joined the Nittany Lions in 2019 following his transfer from Lackawanna College. He played in all 13 games that season and ended the year with 32 tackles and two interceptions.
Including Brisker, linebackers Brandon Smith and Ellis Brooks have also opted out of the Outback Bowl in preparation for the 2022 NFL draft.
“To my teammates, we built a bond that can never be broken,” Brisker tweeted. “Thank you for always pushing me to be a better me. It has been an honor to take the field with you… To my coaches, thank you for developing me not just on the field, but off the field, helping me become a better man. Thank you for believing in a JuCo kid and giving me the opportunity to be a leader at a great program.”
Penn State plays Arkansas on Jan. 1 in the Outback Bowl.