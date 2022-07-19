LEWISBURG — The Greater Susquehanna Valley Penn State Chapter of The Penn State Alumni Association is hosting a happy hour event to recruit new members.
Members from the chapter will be hosting the event that is open to all from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Union Cellars Winery at 4760 Furnace Road in Lewisburg.
The chapter will provide an assortment of snacks, with beverages paid for by attendees.
“While we greatly appreciate all our current members, our chapter needs an infusion of new, vibrant members. This is a great opportunity to come out and meet some other local Penn State folks,” said President Curt Rothermel.
Members are not required to be a Penn State alum to join.
Since the chapter’s inception in 1985, it has awarded more than $185,000 to students at Midd-West, Mifflinburg, Milton, Warrior Run, Selinsgrove, Shikellamy and Valley parochial and cyber schools.