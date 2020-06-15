To the relief of students, downtown businesses and university employees, Penn State announced Sunday evening that it would officially resume in-person instruction for the fall semester.
Penn State initially suspended in-person classes March 11 during spring break, due to concerns surrounding COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Classes quickly moved online, and it was unknown until Sunday whether the fall semester would feature in-person instruction and a buzzing University Park campus.
Fall classes will start as originally scheduled on Aug. 24. But campus-based, residential instruction will end Friday, Nov. 20. The remainder of the semester — including final examinations — will be delivered remotely and online when classes resume after Thanksgiving break on Nov. 30.
The semester will end following finals on Dec. 18, as originally planned.
According to the news release, additional staff will be hired for a "robust testing and contact-tracing program" that will test symptomatic individuals and conduct asymptomatic testing on individuals who are identified in the contact-tracing process.
"I am pleased that the hard work of our task groups over the last few months has led us to this plan that will allow us to bring our campus communities back together," Penn State President Eric J. Barron said in a news release. "The Penn State experience may look somewhat different this fall, but I am very much looking forward to seeing our campuses busy with students, faculty and staff once again."
Three task force groups continue to review all of Penn State's more than 1,700 classrooms, seminar rooms and labs across all instructional campuses to accommodate social distancing requirements.
Every class that meets in person will allow for appropriate social distancing, according to the news release, with modifications including plexiglass shields being made to indoor spaces.
Additional measures could include assigned seating and monitoring of attendance to help facilitate contact tracing.
The announcement is an important one to both the Penn State and State College communities. Barron announced in late April that the school had already lost more than $100 million in revenues due to the pandemic, while downtown restaurants and bars alone lost more than 90% of their business while most students were gone, before Centre County moved to the " green phase," according to Rob Schmidt, executive director of the Downtown State College Improvement District.