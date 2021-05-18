Ohio St Penn St Football

Penn State will host Auburn in a primetime football game on Sept. 18, the university's athletics program announced Tuesday.

Kickoff with the Tigers is set for 7:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ABC.

Auburn will be the first SEC opponent to visit Beaver Stadium since Alabama in 2011.

Penn State is 1-1 all-time against Auburn with both matchups coming in bowl games. The Nittany Lions earned a 43-14 victory over the Tigers in the 1996 Outback Bowl while Auburn took the 2003 Capital One Bowl by a score of 13-9.

The Nittany Lions open the season Sept. 4 at Wisconsin before hosting Ball State on Sept. 11.

