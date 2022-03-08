STATE COLLEGE — Penn State Athletics announced Monday it will send out a survey as part the university’s ongoing plan to further evaluate potential football stadium development options. The university will partner with CAA ICON and Populous, which are internationally-recognized leaders in the area of sports and entertainment venue architecture, planning and development, on the study of Beaver Stadium.
Select constituent groups will be sent an email with an invitation to participate in the survey. The study, announced in May 2021, will review and evaluate required major maintenance projects. The study will also investigate renovation options to improve fan comfort and provide a greater variety of amenities to support the evolving needs of the student-athletes, fans and campus community.
Populous is conducting an inclusive study with a wide range of stakeholders from the campus and community. The study will include recommendations to address Beaver Stadium’s near- and long-term maintenance needs, operational efficiencies, partnership opportunities as well as improvements to the fan and student-athlete experience.