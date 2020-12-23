SUNBURY — The ServSafe Food Safety Manager Course, conducted by Penn State Extension, is scheduled for Penn State Extension in Northumberland County next month.
The courses will be held at 443 Plum Creek Rd, Sunbury, on Sunbury on Tuesday, Jan. 19 (9 a.m.-4 p.m.) and Tuesday, Jan. 26 (9 to 11:30 a.m. with the exam to begin at 12:30 p.m.)
These in-person trainings, taught by certified ServSafe instructors, will help participants learn how to prevent contamination of food by properly receiving, storing, preparing, cooking, cooling, and serving the food, as well as proper methods of sanitizing food service facilities.
After completing the course and passing the multiple-choice exam with a score of 75 percent or higher, participants will receive a ServSafe Food Protection Manager certificate. This certification is good for five years. Penn State Extension in-person classes will follow CDC, Pennsylvania Department of Health, and Penn State guidelines related to COVID-19 mitigation and safety. The classroom will be set up to maintain social distancing, and all participants will be required to wear a mask during the class.
The course fee of $185 covers the cost of the most recent edition of the ServSafe Manager book, exam, answer sheet, and learning materials. To register, visit extension.psu.edu/servsafe or call 877-345-0691.
