LEWISBURG — Individuals who want to learn how to better manage diabetes can attend a free series of in-person workshops offered by Penn State Extension.
The sessions will be held at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Thursdays, April 6, 13, 20, and 27. A follow-up class will be held from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on July 31. This course is being offered for free.
"Dining with Diabetes" is taught by extension educators across Pennsylvania. The program is geared toward adults who have type 2 diabetes, pre-diabetes, have a family member with type 2 diabetes or are at risk for developing diabetes.
Four consecutive classes are held with a three-month follow-up. Each class offers discussions regarding vital information to help people manage their diabetes, food demonstrations and physical activity suggestions.
Each session will provide participants with valuable information designed to help manage diabetes, and registrants are strongly encouraged to attend all sessions in the series. Registration for this series is required by March 30.
In addition to program booklets, participants will receive the Dining with Diabetes cookbook and course handouts.
For more information or to register, visit https://extension.psu.edu/dining-with-diabetes.