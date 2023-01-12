In January, February and March, Penn State Extension will offer workshops in several locations around the state aimed at reviewing crop production in 2022 and planning for the 2023 season. Participants can learn about the newest innovations for the coming season, earn pesticide applicator recertification credits, and hear about the latest agronomic research, products and technology.
“Crops Day” is designed for field and forage crop producers, pesticide applicators, and crop consultants. The workshops will feature specialists and field and forage crops extension educators with localized agendas. The events will cover cost-effective herbicide programs, tar spot management, soil fertility, weed identification and insect management in soybeans. Pesticide applicators can earn two category and two core pesticide education credits per event. Certified crop advisor credits also may be available.
Organizers note that credits are pending final approval by Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture or the Pennsylvania Certified Crop Adviser Program board.
The workshops will take place in the following locations:
Lancaster: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, Lancaster Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road.
Allentown: 9 a.m.-3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aster Event Center at the Hyatt Place Hotel, 621 Grange Road.
York: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 26, York County 4-H Center, 771 Stoverstown Road.
Lewisburg: 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Jan. 27, Best Western, 7701 Westbranch Highway.
Chambersburg: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 31, Kauffman Ruritan Club and Community Center, 7289 Ruritan Drive.
Towanda: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 1, Towanda Gun Club, 164 Gun Club Lane.
Elliottsburg: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 2, Perry County Mennonite Center, 350 Greenpark Road.
Montrose: 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 15, Susquehanna County VFW Post 5642, 16972 State Route 706.
Mercer: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 17, Penn State Extension Mercer County, 463 N. Perry Highway.
Somerset: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 21, Oakhurst Grille and Event Center, 2409 Glades Pike.
Worthington: 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Feb. 22, Worthington Firehall, 171 Linton Alley.
Washington: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 23, Washington County Fairgrounds, 2151 N. Main St.
Wellsboro: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Feb. 24, Tioga County Fairgrounds, 2258 Charleston Road.
Bellefonte: 8 a.m.-12:40 p.m. March 7, Lambert Hall, 303 Forge Road.
The registration fee for each workshop is $10, apart from the Bellefonte workshop, which is $15. Registration deadlines vary by location. The Penn State Extension website provides online registration, a detailed agenda for each location, and information for those interested in sponsoring this workshop or other crop conferences. Participants also can register by phone at 877-345-0691.