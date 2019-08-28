Penn State fans will have new routes for parking at games

Tens of thousands of fans flocking to Penn State’s Beaver Stadium for Saturday’s season opener will have to adjust to a new route to their parking spots. The university is rolling a new parking plan this season designed to improve the fan experience by limiting the confluence of pedestrian and vehicle traffic around the stadium.
Penn State announced near the end of the 2018 season it was altering traffic patterns before and after every football game, including one-way traffic ahead of kickoffs. In a partnership with SP+, a parking specialist operation, Saturday the university will roll out traffic patterns centered on four directional traffic zones, which each involve a specific path to Beaver Stadium from a surrounding highway. Additionally, all parking permits will have a zone and lot-specific driving direction instructions printed on them.
“We’ve made some changes to our ingress and egress on football Saturdays and it’s captured people’s attention,” said Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour. “I have complete faith in the Penn State community that we have the intellectual capacity to pick this up and do it right.”
Which zones fans are parking in will determine the route to the parking lots. Fans will either enter on Porter Road or University Drive for the South zones, Park Avenue in both directions for the East and West zones and from Fox Hollow Road for the North.
Officials started the process with a simple premise: “How do we improve the fan experience,” said Don Jordan, the senior vice president for SP+. “How do we make it easier to get in and out? How do we make it easier for you to get where you want to go?”
The traffic zones and accompanying entry points, officials say, will cut down on the number of cars hitting busy crossover intersection at Porter Road and Park Avenue.
“There is a lot of pedestrian and vehicle interaction and we wanted to clear the Porter and Park intersection of vehicles,” said Bill Moerschbacher, assistant chief of Penn State’s police. “When we started this process, I felt like we could do a better job getting people in here.”
The zones, Jordan said, make Beaver Stadium the hub of a wheel. With designated lots, fans will arrive at their parking spots from a direction that eliminates as much crossover as possible.
“If you are parking in the west, you won’t be able to get there from the east, you will have to enter from the west,” Jordan said. “There is a traffic and transport component to it, but there is also a safety and security element of it.”
One-way traffic routes
One big aspect of the zoned parking comes with the decision to make roads one-way before and after games. One-way traffic patterns into the stadium will begin at 8:30 a.m. for noon games and four hours before other start times. Once the one-way traffic pattern begins, vehicles that attempt to access their parking lot via the incorrect traffic zone will be re-routed to the correct zone, delaying the arrival time to their parking lot.
Post-game, outbound one-way traffic will be in effect for 90 minutes after the game ends using the same zoned traffic routes into the stadium.
Penn State Athletics has also partnered with Waze to help fans arriving and leaving games at Beaver Stadium. On game day, fans can enter their lot number on the Waze mobile app — or through Penn State’s Athletics app — and enter their lot number into Waze for the proper route to parking lots. The route will also be on the back of pre-purchased parking permits.
“We’re just trying to communicate better and communicate earlier,” said Moerschbacher.