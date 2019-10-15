Geisinger will transfer ownership of Holy Spirit Health System to Penn State Health next year, a move dependent upon regulatory timeline and approval.
According to a release from Geisinger, the "letter of intent is for the two health organizations to enter into a member substitution agreement for Penn State Health to replace Geisinger as the sole corporate member of Holy Spirit Health System."
“We have considered many options for Geisinger Holy Spirit to move forward, and we believe we have the right organization in Penn State Health,” said Geisinger President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Jaewon Ryu. “We already work together on joint programs such as neurosurgery and cardiothoracic surgery in the Harrisburg region. This is a positive next step for Holy Spirit to continue its legacy of providing quality, compassionate care to this community.”
The transfer includes Holy Spirit Hospital in Camp Hill, its affiliated outpatient practices and urgent care centers, as well as the Ortenzio Heart Center and West Shore EMS in the Holy Spirit market.