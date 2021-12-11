Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Showers this morning becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. Thunder possible. High 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.