Former Miami head coach Manny Diaz is the new defensive coordinator at Penn State.
Head coach James Franklin made the announcement Saturday morning. Diaz was fired this week at Miami, after the university brought Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal, a former Hurricane player, back as head coach. Diaz will be the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Penn State.
“We are thrilled to add Manny Diaz as our defensive coordinator,” said Franklin in a press release. “Manny is a veteran defensive play caller whose head coaching experience will bring tremendous value to our organization. He has an innovative approach to complement his extensive Xs & Os knowledge which he developed through his stops at multiple Power Five conferences. Manny’s defensive philosophy is in line with our scheme and will help in the transition with our current team. His defenses have been aggressive and led the country in several categories throughout his career."
“The opportunity to lead Linebacker U is an honor and I will work every day to uphold that tradition," Diaz said. "Penn State’s defense has been among the nation’s best, both historically and under Coach Franklin. I will continue to pursue excellence with our defensive unit on a daily basis. I can’t wait to get on the field with this talented group, to get to know them, and to ultimately develop them as football players, students and young men."
Diaz has 24 years years of collegiate coaching experience, including three as a head coach and 13 as a defensive coordinator. He spent the last six years at Miami, including three as defensive coordinator and three as head coach.
Defenses under Diaz have been a force behind the line of scrimmage. From 2018-20, Miami’s defense featured at least one player with 15 tackles for loss: Jaelan Phillips (15.5) in 2020, Gregory Rousseau (19.5) in 2019 and Jonathan Garvin (18.0) in 2018. During Diaz's tenure in Miami, the Hurricanes ranked in the top 10 nationally in tackles for loss each year. Miami is No. 9 in 2021 (7.75 per game) and was No. 4 in 2020 (8.6), No. 4 in 2019 (8.3), No. 1 in 2020 (10.5), No. 4 in 2017 (8.5) and No. 5 in 2016 (8.3).
A graduate of Florida State in 1995, Diaz began his coaching career with the Seminoles in 1998 and 1999 as a graduate assistant. He was part of Florida State’s national title-winning coaching staff in 1999.