MIDDLEBURG — The Penn State Master Gardener program is holding basic training in multiple counties across the state. Master Gardeners have a keen interest in gardening, a willingness to learn more, and a strong desire to help others learn. They also have a love of learning and a passion to share horticultural knowledge with others.
The Penn State Master Gardener Program is administered at the county level where recruitment, training, and volunteer service occur. Trainees must apply for the program in their county of residence. Not every county schedules a basic training class every year. If you don't see an upcoming training listed, contact the county Extension office in your area to be added to a notification list.
Basic training class schedules vary based on location and include the following topics: botany, plant propagation, soil health and fertilizer management, composting, controlling pests safely, entomology, plant diseases, indoor plants, vegetables, lawn care, pruning, woody ornamentals, herbaceous plants, native plants, weeds, and other invasives.
Registration for individual county basic training sessions and other details on the Master Gardener Program can be found at the following website: https://extension.psu.edu/master-gardener-training-2021.
— THE DAILY ITEM