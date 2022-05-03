Leaks coming out of the Supreme Court are extremely rare, but not new, said a professor of law on Tuesday, after a draft opinion on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, was provided to the press on Tuesday.
There have been a very limited number of times that the decision has been leaked, said Dara Purvis, of Penn State University. "But this is very abnormal in the fact that this was a full draft opinion. It is really unprecedented. I suspect this was a strategic leak."
Robert Speel, professor of political science at Penn State University, said he agreed that leaks of U.S. Supreme Court deliberations are rare.
"I don't recall any previous leaks of a draft decision in my adult lifetime," he said. "Occasionally, reporters have found out details from internal court deliberations before decisions were released, though without full drafts. Such details are usually hints about how the court or individual justices are expected to rule."
The Roe v Wade decision was accidentally released to the media several hours before the official release, Speel said.
"But that had no outside impact on anyone other than angering Chief Justice Warren Burger at the time," he said.
Valley legislators all had opinions on the leak.
U.S. Senator Pat Toomey said that leaking a premature Supreme Court opinion — regardless of subject matter — undermines the court as an institution and erodes America’s trust in this pillar of our constitutional structure.
"While the motive behind this leak is unclear," he said, "I’m concerned it was released as a political ploy to pressure justices to change their views when the rule of law — not public opinion — should determine the outcome and reasoning of a case.
“I would encourage each of the Supreme Court Justices to disregard the resulting explosion of heated rhetoric from both sides of the political spectrum as they conclude their evaluation of this case, and I hope, with the leadership of Chief Justice Roberts, that the perpetrator of this gross breach in court procedure is held accountable,” Toomey said.
U.S. Rep. Fred Keller, R-12, Kreamer, called the leak a breach of confidentiality that represents the undermining of the court’s ability to deliberate impartially on our nation’s most pressing issues.
“While it is my hope that the Supreme Court will uphold the constitutionality of the Dobbs v. Jackson case that supports life by banning abortions 15 weeks after conception — setting the stage for Roe v. Wade to be overturned — we must ensure that leaks like this do not become a partisan tool to sway the opinion of the Court," he said.
Sen. Bob Casey, a Democrat, expressed his concerns about the decision itself rather than the leak, asking what overturning almost 50 years of legal precedent will mean for women in states passing partial or total abortion bans.
“Congress should be working to reduce the number of abortions and unintended pregnancies and doing much more to support women and families,” he said.
The draft opinion does indicate that several decades of Supreme Court opinion in privacy cases that involve contraceptives, marriage equality and many other decisions in fields of law are very much under threat, Purvis said.
"The logic that the right to abortion is not protected by the Constitution holds just as true for all those other areas," she said. "This very much indicates a change in what the court is going to be doing."
If this decision holds true, Purvis said, "and I expect it will, it means that abortion in Pennsylvania will be left to state law."