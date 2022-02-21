Lewisburg High School alumnus and Penn State freshman Ben Liscum was left with a raspy voice and a lifetime of memories after participating in the 46-hour Penn State IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon — known as THON — this past weekend.
"It was unforgettable. One of the greatest moments was walking into the place with 15,000 to 20,000 people there to support us," he said, referring to the nearly 700 dancers who stayed on their feet from 6 p.m. Friday until 4 p.m. Sunday during the annual fundraiser held at Bryce Jordan Center. "Everyone was so positive."
This year's event raised $13,756,374 for pediatric cancer research and support of patients at the Penn State Children's Hospital through the Four Diamonds Fund. It's a record-breaking amount and $3 million more than what was raised a year ago. Since its inception in 1973, THON has raised more than $200 million.
"Throughout the challenges of the last year, we have still been able to come together as a community and raise millions of dollars for one cause," THON financial director Bri Boyle said. "It's amazing that even through the pandemic and while people struggle with their own life, we've remained committed to this."
Mifflinburg High School graduate Alexa Hackenburg was excited to participate in THON this year during her junior year at Penn State.
"It surpassed my expectations," she said of the event. "I was so glad to be a part of the 50th THON and we broke a record."
For the past few years, Hackenburg has been a member of a special THON organization, Help Every Angel Live (HEAL), that supports two children undergoing cancer treatment.
"I know the difference that THON makes," she said, adding that one of the families was present to support their efforts this weekend. "When (standing for 46 hours) got hard for me I just thought of what the children are going through."
For Penn State senior and Mifflinburg High School graduate Heidi McNally, being a dancer at THON had a special meaning for the nursing major whose mother was diagnosed with breast cancer last month.
"This weekend was for the kids and my mom," she said, adding that the university's long-standing support of children battling cancer is "one of the things I most love about Penn State. (THON) was the toughest thing I've ever done, but we get to honor these kids."
One of the best moments for Liscum was when his teammates arrived for the pep rally, but he admits his stamina waned when they departed, and at other times over the weekend.
The event was put into perspective for him when someone pointed out that the dancers, who were tired and at times missing the support of friends, could understand "on a smaller scale" what the children being treated for cancer are experiencing.
"They're super happy when they get visitors at the hospital, but then sad when they leave. They're also in pain," he said. "We (the dancers) were feeling that on a much smaller scale."
Nearly all the dancers were able to get through nearly two days on their feet with the help of "a ton of food," visits from THON families, loud music and variety of activities, including a pep rally, and surprise performances by singer-songwriters Chelsea Cutler and Bea Miller, Liscum said.
Throughout the weekend, the dancers kept each other upright by singing and shouting.
It was evident from their very raspy voices on Monday that Hackenburg and Liscum helped boost the mood in the Bryce Jordan Center.
Donations may still be made online at Donate.thon.org.
