Penn State (3-5, 3-5 Big Ten) will host Illinois (2-5, 2-5 Big Ten) at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday as part of Big Ten Champions Week.
Saturday’s game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1.
The Week 9 crossover game between the East and West Divisions was first announced earlier this season. In addition to the Big Ten Championship Game featuring East champ Ohio State and West champ Northwestern, other week nine games include: Nebraska at Rutgers, Purdue at Indiana, Minnesota at Wisconsin, Michigan at Iowa and Michigan State at Maryland.
Illinois on Sunday fired five-year head coach Lovie Smith after a 17-39 resume with the program. Smith in 2007 guided the Chicago Bears to Super Bowl XLI.
Penn State carries a three-game win streak in its Dec. 19 contest. The Nittany Lions defeated Michigan State, 39-24, on Saturday, building off wins against Michigan and Rutgers.
Illinois opened the season on a two-game losing streak before earning its first win on Nov. 24 against Rutgers. Illinois picked up its second win of the season a week later against Minnesota but has gone winless in its last two games.