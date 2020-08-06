Penn State to restrict fans from sporting events this fall

STATE COLLEGE — Following the lead of crowd guidelines set forth by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, Penn State Vice President for intercollegiate athletics Sandy Barbour on Thursday confirmed the athletic program’s regulations for season ticket holders, students and single-game attendees this fall.
Earlier on Thursday, Barbour emailed season ticket holders to inform them that fans will be prohibited from attending football games at the 107,000-seat Beaver Stadium and other Nittany Lions athletic venues this fall.
“We had some difficult decisions to make, trying to make sure that in this difficult time, our fans had choices to pick from that fit their particular circumstance at this time, understanding that everyone is different,” Barbour said on Thursday during a call with members of the media. “We know that there are going to be disagreements about how we’ve laid this out.”
Should health guidelines in the state change, Penn State unveiled a model for Beaver Stadium that would feature a reduced capacity of 23,275, a ticket mix of season ticket holders and students and zoned entry.
In drafting its fan capacity blueprint for the fall, Penn State Deputy Director of Athletics-External Scott Sidwell said the athletic program collaborated with other universities as well as professional teams when considering the options.
“(We) really tried to get a feel for what was happening in the industry as it related to the various options that could be provided to fans,” Sidwell said. “Like Sandy said, that landed us on three options, which were to convert to a donation, to roll to 2021 and the refund.”
Sidwell said season ticket holders will not lose their spot in line should they opt for a refund. However, at the moment, Penn State could not “guarantee their seat location from 2020 and their parking location from 2020.”
Current Pennsylvania health guidelines limit outdoor gatherings to 250 people. In order to adhere to those guidelines, Barbour said that 250 includes the Nittany Lions’ football team, coaching staff and game staff.
“That 250 includes everyone,” Barbour said.
Barbour’s email to season ticket holders informed them the athletic department was working to do everything it can to limit “potential losses” created by the coronavirus pandemic. Measures included salary reductions, scaling back travel and operating budgets and postponing projects.
While Barbour wouldn’t comment as to which coaches have taken pay cuts, she did share she has taken a 15% reduction in pay. According to Penn State, Barbour will make 1.2 million in contract year 2020-21.
“All of our coaches were given guidelines around pay cuts,” she said. “It was a graduated scale. I’m certainly not going to speak on behalf of anybody else, but I certainly will tell you what I’ve done, which is a 15% reduction on my pay.”
On Wednesday, the Big Ten Conference released the 10-game, conference-only schedules for its 14 programs. Penn State’s football team is scheduled to open the season at home on Sept. 5 against Northwestern. Barbour said the schedules for other Penn State fall sports should soon follow.
“The Big Ten football schedule was unveiled yesterday, along with the medical and testing protocols,” she said. “We expect the other fall sports to follow within a matter of days or a week. They will all be Big Ten-only for all of the reasons that we’ve talked about before.”