Penn State's director of athletics Sandy Barbour announced Wednesday she will retire this summer.
Barbour has been at Penn State since 2014. According to a release, Penn State plans to conduct a national search for Barbour’s replacement.
Barbour has served in leadership positions within athletics departments at several major institutions over the past 40 years, including the University of California, Berkeley, University of Notre Dame, Tulane University and Northwestern University. At Penn State, she has oversight for 31 varsity sports, more than 800 student-athletes and 340 staff, and the financial management of the entire ICA division, separate from the University’s budget.
“We are incredibly grateful for Sandy’s leadership and dedication to Penn State’s athletics program, student-athletes, coaches and staff, and fans across the commonwealth and beyond. It’s been an honor to work with her,” said Penn State President Eric J. Barron. “Through her forward-thinking, competitive spirit, and passion for people and sports, Sandy has built a collegiate model to aspire to and has helped the Nittany Lions thrive as one of the nation’s most successful athletics departments. Above all, her commitment to supporting our student-athletes is commendable and will have a lasting impact on their lives both on and off the field.”
Under Barbour's watch, seven of the top 10 fundraising years in Penn State Athletics history have occurred.
“These last eight years have been the most incredible and satisfying of my career. The passion, the commitment and the purpose with which the Penn State community pursues excellence is like nothing I’ve ever experienced, and I am honored and privileged to have had the opportunity to serve Penn State students, coaches, faculty, staff and our incredible community,” said Barbour. “Thanks to Penn State, I’ve had the opportunity to develop amazing relationships, work with the best coaches and staff in all of college sports, and most importantly, been surrounded by the most remarkable student-athletes in the country. Penn State and the Happy Valley community have captured my heart and will always hold a treasured place."