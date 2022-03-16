New Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour talks with reporters in State College, Pa. on Saturday, July 26, 2014. Penn State has hired Barbour as athletic director, a month after she stepped down as AD at the University of California-Berkeley. Barbour replaces David Joyner, who announced he was resigning last month. Joyner took over at Penn State in the wake of the Jerry Sandusky scandal and held the job for two and a half years. (AP Photo/Centre Daily Times, Christopher Weddle)