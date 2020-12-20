Penn State's standout tight end Pat Freiermuth said Sunday he is entering the NFL draft.
Freiermuth’s 16 career touchdown receptions are the most all-time by a tight end and rank eighth overall in program history. His 1,185 career receiving yards rank 26th in program history and third among tight ends.
Freiermuth was named the 2020 Kwalick-Clark Big Ten Tight End of the Year last week, marking Penn State’s first tight end to win the award. The junior started the first four games of the season before a season-ending injury.
“It has been an absolute honor representing the Blue and White these past three seasons,” said Freiermuth. “When I received my offer from Penn State, I knew right away it was the place I wanted to be. Obviously, the way my career ended wasn’t what I wished for, needing season-ending surgery on my shoulder. Nittany Nation, I can promise you, I gave you everything I had.
"We sincerely appreciate Pat’s contributions to our football program and Penn State University,” said head coach James Franklin. “He is a person of high character who has perfectly exemplified our core values. From day one, Pat totally bought into our program and helped drive our culture forward. In the locker room, his actions were recognized by his teammates as he was a two-time captain. Pat is making the best decision for himself, his family and I fully support his choice. One of my responsibilities as head coach is to ensure all our players maximize their potential and fulfill their dreams. I am excited to see Pat chase his professional aspirations and I am confident he will succeed in the NFL and whatever else in his future that he sets his mind on!"