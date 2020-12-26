Penn State sophomore defensive end Jayson Oweh is heading to the NFL.
The redshirt sophomore from Howell, New Jersey, made the announcement Saturday that he would forgo his final two years of eligibility and declare for the NFL Draft.
“It has been an honor to be a part of the Penn State family and don the Blue & White," Oweh said in a statement released by Penn State. "The care Penn State has provided me was exceptional and has been truly expressed. I remember going to my first game and instantly knowing this was where I was supposed to be. Through the years, this journey has shown me everything I am and how much I have matured in Happy Valley."
Owey was a first-team all-Big Ten selection after finishing third on the team this season with 6.5 tackles for loss in seven games. He was fourth overall on the team with 38 tackles (20 solo).
Oweh and his teammate Shaka Toney were Penn State's first defensive end duo to both earn first-team All-Big Ten honors since Courtney Brown and Brad Scioli in 1998.
Oweh averaged 5.4 tackles per game, which ranked eighth nationally among defensive linemen who played at least seven games. Oweh posted a career-high 10 tackles against Maryland and added two tackles for loss against the Terrapins. He added 1.5 tackles for loss in each game against Nebraska and Iowa.
“Jayson has grown so much as a football player, student, leader and man since he set foot on campus in 2018,” said Penn State head coach James Franklin. “His growth and development demonstrate the level of his character and buy in to our program’s core values. On the field, his hard work and dedication led him to a first-team All-Big Ten selection this season. We couldn’t be more proud of Jayson and appreciate everything he has done in our program. As I’ve always said, one of my responsibilities as head coach is to ensure all our players maximize their potential and fulfill their dreams."