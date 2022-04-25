SELINSGROVE — Penn Valley Airport will receive $250,000 from the state for improvements at the Selinsgrove facility.
Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday that $10 million is being spent on 12 projects at 10 Pennsylvania airports through the Aviation Transportation Assistance Program.
Penn Valley Airport will use its funding to rehabilitate T-hangar doors, roofs and walls.
“Aviation plays a vital role in keeping our state’s economy moving,” Wolf said. “These investments will help Pennsylvania’s airports operate safely, expand to meet current demands, and sustain growth well into the future.”
Pennsylvania has 121 public-use aviation facilities including airports, heliports, and seaplane bases.