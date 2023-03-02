Fifty percent of the DUI-related crashes in PennDOT District 3 in 2022 involved drivers who were only under the influence of drugs.
During its annual editorial board meeting on Wednesday, PennDOT District 3 officials shared statistics about DUI accidents, traffic fatalities and work zone crashes on the 4,500 total road miles in Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Union, Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Sullivan and Tioga counties. It was the first year that PennDOT tracked drug-related crash data.
"Another concerning trend in District 3 is the increase in drug use," said Kenneth Bair, the assistant district executive for maintenance. "In 2022, it was the first year that it was individually tracked. Fifty percent of the DUI-related crashes involved drivers under the influence of drugs only."
Impaired drivers were responsible for 22 fatal accidents in District 3 in 2017, 25 in 2018, 21 in 2019, 28 in 2020 and 24 in 2021. The 2022 crash statistics are not yet finalized, but PennDOT estimates that 50 percent of the impaired driving involved drugs only.
"Although PennDOT has always been able to provide 'suspected drug related' fatal crash statistics, a change in reporting in 2018 tracks suspected drug related in any crash, fatal or otherwise," said spokesperson Kimberly Smith. "This includes drug use in pedestrians or bicyclists. Types of drugs such as marijuana or opioids, if identified in testing, are also now tracked."
Northumberland County Drug and Alcohol Director Manny Giorgini said the statistics are concerning.
"I think the biggest takeaway is that it reminds us that there is still a lot of work to do regarding helping to get individuals into treatment," he said. "Anyone interested in treatment can call our office at 570-495-2154."
The five-year average number of fatalities on the roadway is trending downward. The district saw 51 fatalities in 2022 compared to 61 in 2017, 67 in 2018, 52 in 2019, 60 in 2020 and 64 in 2021. The highest over the last two decades was 105 in 2010.
"Fifty-one is still too many," said Bair. "Overall, simple actions by motorists, such as obeying the regulatory speed limits, wearing seatbelts while driving, and opting to wear a helmet while riding a motorcycle, could significantly reduce our fatal crashes."
Nine — or 18 percent — of the total 2022 fatalities are speed-related crashes, according to the data.
"Past simple surveys of daytime drivers reveal that 15 percent of the driving population do not wear seatbelts while driving," said Bair. "At least 50 percent of the individuals killed in passenger vehicles in 2022 were not wearing seatbelts. This is an alarming statistic that a small unbelted driving population represents a large proportion of the fatalities in our district."
Similar to seatbelts, 75 percent of motorcycle fatal crashes involve individuals not wearing a helmet.
"We continue to increase public awareness of these safety statistics to drive down the numbers and reduce the fatalities on our roadways," said Bair.
While fatal accidents are trending down, work zone crashes are trending up. There was 37 work zone-related crashes in 2022 compared to 34 in 2018, 28 in 2019, 23 in 2020 and 29 in 2021.
Of the 37 crashes, 19 — or 51 percent — occurred on Route 220 in Lycoming County or the Columbia County I-80 contract projects. Both were long-term work zones with a large volume daily, said Bair.
"The slight increase in 2022 is attributed to the need to maintain multiple access points for both the public and construction workers on the SR 220 and 1-80 projects," said Bair.
Since 2018, there has not been a fatal crash in the work zone in District 3, and the district has not had a crash with a suspected serious injury since 2019, he said.