MONTOURSVILLE – PennDOT is advising motorists lane restrictions will begin next week on Old Route 15 in Kelly Township, Union County, for a water main project.
On Wednesday, a contractor for Pennsylvania-American Water Company, will begin replacing the water main on Old Route 15 between the intersection with Route 642 and the on ramp to Route 15 northbound.
Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed, according to PennDOT.
Work is expected to be completed by Friday, July 15, weather permitting. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.