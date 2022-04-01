MONTOURSVILLE – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crews in Union County will pick up litter next week along Interstate 80, Routes, 15, 105, 235, and 304.
Crews will be picking up litter Monday through Thursday during daylight hours. Motorists can expect to see PennDOT crews working along: Interstate 80 between the Clinton County line and the Northumberland County line; Route 15 between the Snyder County line and the Lycoming County line; Route 104 complete route; Route 235 complete route; Route 304 between Long Road in Franklin Township and New Berlin.
“There will be no impacts to traffic during litter cleanup activities,” according to PennDOT. Motorists are reminded to slow down, drive with caution, be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicle, and watch for workers near the roadway, along interchanges and entrance/exit ramps.