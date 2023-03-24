LEWISBURG — PennDOT is sending out early warning to drivers that a Bucknell Cycling Club race scheduled for Saturday, April 1, will have an impact on local traffic.
Organizers and PennDOT said the bicycle race may impact travel in townships from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The permitted event to be held in White Deer and Kelly townships along Pleasant View Road, Cross Roads Drive, Sunrise Road, Fort Titzell Road, New Columbia Road, Dyer Road and Treibley Road. The race route also includes local roads Gray Hill Road, Arnold and Millers Bottom roads.
Residents along the race course were to be notified by race organizers, the Bucknell Cycling Team, PennDOT said.
PennDOT notes that during race hours, drivers should be on the lookout for pedestrians and bicyclists in the area and are reminded of Pennsylvania's Bicycle Law: When passing, you must allow at least four feet between your vehicle and a bicycle for the vehicle to safely pass the bicycle. When safe to do so, it is legal to cross the center double yellow line if necessary to provide the required four feet when passing a bicycle.