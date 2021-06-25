MOUNT PLEASANT MILLS — PennDOT has reopened a bridge near the Juniata-Snyder County line that has been closed since mid-May after being damaged in a truck crash.
The covered bridge, known as the North Oriental Covered bridge, spans Mahantango Creek on Turkey Valley Road at the Juniata/Snyder county line. Now that repairs have been finished, PennDOT has reopened the bridge to traffic. The 65-foot bridge saw rehabilitation work in 1988 and carries an average of more than 800 vehicles per day.
With the bridge reopened, a detour using Turkey Valley Road, Old 22 Road, Route 104, and Covered Bridge Road has been lifted.
