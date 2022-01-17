PennDOT has plans to replace a 92-year-old deteriorating bridge in southern Snyder County at an estimated price of $3 million.
On Friday via Zoom, Ted Deptula, the assistant construction engineer for PennDOT District 3-0, informed members of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce Transportation Committee that bids for the 132-foot steel thru-truss bridge on Route 104 will go out in the spring. The bridge, built in 1930, is located over Mahantongo Creek just south of Mount Pleasant Mills close to the county’s border with Juniata and Perry counties.
“It’s old and it’s time to be replaced,” said Deptula. “It’s a narrow bridge. By widening it, it will improve safety.”
The project is estimated at $3 million, said Deptula.
The superstructure will remain just over 132 feet long but will be replaced as a steel plate girder superstructure. The existing bridge is 24-foot wide. The new bridge will be 32-foot wide with 12-foot lanes and 4-foot shoulders in each direction, said Deptula.
Construction is anticipated to start in the summer of 2022 with tree removal and utility relocation. A detour will be implemented in spring 2023 until the fall of 2023 to replace the superstructure. The 22-mile detour will use Routes 11/15 and Route 35, Deptula said.
A rock outcrop north of the structure near Oriental Road will be excavated to improve safety and sight distance along Route 104, he said.
Bob Garrett, the president/CEO of the Chamber of Commerce, said the plan for the rock outcrop is a good idea.
“When you get a commercial vehicle and a buggy in there at the same time, it does not go well for the buggy,” he said. “That was a major concern for the folks there.”
Deptula explained that steel beams take almost a whole year for fabrication.
“We’re not actually going to start construction and the detour until spring of 2023,” he said. “We will be detouring traffic around that bridge. It’s quite a bit of work to cross a creek of that size.”
It’s expected to be open in fall 2023, he said.
“It will be much safer,” said Deptula.