Workers are clearing trees as construction progresses on the southern section of the $900 million Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation project.
Tree cutting will take another two months, and substantial earthwork is being done to allow crews to build embankments at 11th Avenue and Grangers Road, said Ted Deptula, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation assistant construction engineer. Deptula updated members of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce Transportation Committee on Friday.
Trumbull Corporation of Pittsburgh has been moving 4.5 million cubic yards of unpaved earth and clearing approximately 270 acres of trees between Selinsgrove and Winfield.
Matt Beck, assistant plans engineer at PennDOT, said trees will be replanted in some areas yet to be identified.
The work has had little impact on traffic, but flaggers will be out in areas such as Grangers Road where construction vehicles are moving.
Bids will be going out this year for the construction of nine bridges which are scheduled to be built in 2024, Beck said.
To clear the way for those spans, PPL Electric has had to relocate several transmission lines which Beck said is nearly complete.
"There's more utility work that needs to be done, but the PPL lines were the most substantial," he said.
The CSVT project received a $69 million federal grant late last year which Beck said will help cover the cost of the bypass’ southern section. He said PennDOT received the largest grant from among the $270 million available.
The northern section of the project is nearly complete, with additional overhead signs delayed until about spring due to supply issues.
The northern section opened to motorists in 2022. Beck said he will have information at next month’s meeting on how the opening has impacted traffic patterns.
Chamber president and CEO Bob Garrett said an early report from one unidentified Milton restaurant owner is that the impact has been positive and they had a 25 percent increase in business in the last half of 2022.