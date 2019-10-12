MONTOURSVILLE — A PennDOT contractor will continue work over the weekend and on Monday on a regional median cable guide rail project on Interstate 80 in Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties.
Today and Monday the contractor will install high-tension median cable guide rail along both the east and westbound directions. This median work will be done between Milton and the Luzerne County line.
During this portion of the project, both lanes will remain open.
Motorists should drive with caution through the work zone and be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the roadway.
This work, which is part of a $1.6 million safety improvement project at multiple locations in north-central Pennsylvania, is expected to be completed in October.
