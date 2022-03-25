NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY — In an effort to improve the environment and clean up local roadways, PennDOT maintenance crews in Northumberland County will pick up litter next week along Interstate 80, Interstate 180 and Route 147.
Crews will be picking up litter on Monday through March 31, during daylight hours. Motorists can expect to see PennDOT crews working on Interstate 80, between mile markers 210 to 216; Interstate 180, from Interstate 80 to the Lycoming County line (mile marker 10); and Route 147, from Route 405 to Interstate 80.
There will be no impacts to traffic during litter cleanup activities. Motorists are reminded to slow down, drive with caution, be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles, and watch for workers near the roadway, along interchanges and entrance/exit ramps, according to PennDOT.