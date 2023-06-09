PennDOT representatives provided updates on the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway (CSVT) at the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce (GSVCC) Transportation Committee meeting Friday morning.
Construction on the southern section of the project will continue throughout the next several months, according to Ted Deptula, assistant construction engineer for PennDOT District 3-0.
As the portion of the project in Snyder County progresses, several detours can be expected over the next few weeks, Deptula said. "Mill, App and Airport roads will be pretty busy the next couple of months," he said.
Stetler Avenue will be detoured next week, Monday to Friday. The following week, 11th Avenue will be detoured June 19 to June 23, Deptula said.
The assistant engineer said traveler should not expect great delays caused by the construction. "Flaggers have already started at Grangers Road and the public only has to wait for one, maybe two, trucks to pass," Deptula said.
Matt Beck, assistant plans engineer at PennDOT, said plans are on track to advertise bids for the structures contract in July and open bids in the fall.
Pertaining to the northern section of the project, which opened for traffic in July 2022, Deptula said things were "not quite complete." "Very little work will be done yet, but we are waiting to close out a permit," he said.
Corey Pisarz, also of PennDOT, provided an update on county maintenance. Aside from standard maintenance that is completed throughout the summer months, Pisarz said the team is prioritizing the inspection of bridges. They are specifically looking at the light posts on the bridges, he said.
The Penn Valley Airport continues site work for a new hanger. Airport Manager Steve Bowers said the project is well underway. "We are about halfway done with the site work," Bowers said. "Construction on the hanger will likely start in August."
Steven Beattie, executive director of the SEDA-COG Joint Rail Authority (JRA), offered new information on the rehabilitation of the Shamokin Valley Railroad. "We will be going out to bid in July for the nine crossings on the railroad," Beattie said.
While each crossing is under construction, Beattie said that public can expect them to be closed somewhere between four days to a week. The crossings include 4th Street, Lenker Avenue and Hass Avenue in the City of Sunbury; Main Street and Shamrock Road in Snydertown Borough; Reading Turnpike, John S Estate Road, Bottle Drive and Shamokin Street in the City of Shamokin.
PennDOT will host a job fair from 2 to 5 p.m. on June 21 at the Northumberland County Maintenance Office at 355 Dewart Street in Sunbury. The company has opportunities available in several departments, Pisarz said. For more information, call 570-286-7178.